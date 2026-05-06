Markets
USD

U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected April

May 06, 2026 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by more than expected in the month of April.

ADP said private sector employment shot up by 109,000 jobs in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 61,000 jobs in March.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 85,000 jobs compared to the addition of 62,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Small and large employers are hiring, but we're seeing softness in the middle," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. "Large companies have resources to deploy, and small ones are the most nimble, both important advantages in a complex labor environment."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.