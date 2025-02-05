U.S. Private Sector Employment Increases More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of January.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 183,000 jobs in January after rising by an upwardly revised 176,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected private sector employment to rise by 150,000 jobs compared to the addition of 122,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"We had a strong start to 2025 but it masked a dichotomy in the labor market," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "Consumer-facing industries drove hiring, while job growth was weaker in business services and production."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.