U.S. Private Sector Employment Increases Less Than Expected In July

(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of July, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 122,000 jobs in July after jumping by an upwardly revised 155,000 jobs in June.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 150,000 jobs, matching the job growth originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the year-over-year pay gains for job-stayers slowed to 4.8 percent in July, the slowest pace of growth in three years.

Job-changers also saw a big drop in year-over-year pay growth, which slowed to 7.2 percent in July from 7.7 percent in June.

