U.S. Private Sector Employment Climbs Slightly Less Than Expected November

December 04, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of November.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 146,000 jobs in November after jumping by a downwardly revised 184,000 jobs in October.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 165,000 jobs compared to the surge of 233,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"While overall growth for the month was healthy, industry performance was mixed," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "Manufacturing was the weakest we've seen since spring. Financial services and leisure and hospitality were also soft."

