US private equity firm General Atlantic to acquire UK-based Actis

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic said on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to buy UK-based infrastructure investor Actis.

The financial terms for the deal were not disclosed by the companies.

