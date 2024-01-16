News & Insights

US private equity firm General Atlantic to acquire UK-based Actis

January 16, 2024 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic said on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to buy UK-based infrastructure investor Actis.

The financial terms for the deal were not disclosed by the companies. (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ACTIS M&A/GENERAL ATLANTIC (URGENT)

