US Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Speak At Mining Disrupt Bitcoin Conference

Today, US Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was announced as a speaker at the upcoming Mining Disrupt 2023, a highly anticipated event in the Bitcoin mining community, taking place in Miami on July 25-27th at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also spoke at the Bitcoin 2023 conference earlier this year in Miami. Since then, the presidential candidate has only increased his devotion to Bitcoin, announcing that if elected president he would back the US dollar with BTC, and also eliminate capital gains taxes on bitcoin to dollar conversions.

Mining Disrupt will also feature a strong lineup of keynotes and discussion panels, starring expert speakers in the Bitcoin mining space, allowing attendees to learn more about and stay updated on the latest products, strategies, and tendencies in the mining industry. The event organizers expect around 5,000 attendees at this year's conference, making it one of the larger Bitcoin conferences of the year.

Michael Cruz, Mining Disrupt founder and co-owner, reflected on how far the conference has come in the last few years: “What started as the Mining Disrupt telegram group for miners over 6 years ago, turned in to our first official trade show in 2019, and now, we are thrilled to be celebrating our 5th year anniversary. What an amazing ride! We are very thankful for all the support.”

Gabriel Rodriguez, co-owner of Mining Disrupt, emphasizes the essence of the event as a true B2B Expo and conference, uniting leading companies in Bitcoin mining from around the globe under one roof. With over 100 sponsors and exhibitors, their shared goals revolve around building trust and fostering the growth of the young mining industry.

Those who wish to learn more about this two day, three night event can read more on their website here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.