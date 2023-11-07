US power use to slide in 2023 on milder weather forecasts

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will ease in 2023 from last year's record high as forecast milder weather depresses demand for heating and cooling, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected power demand will slide from a record 4,070 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022 to 4,022 billion kWh in 2023, before rising to 4,116 billion kWh in 2024 as economic growth ramps up.

EIA projected 2023 power sales would fall to 1,468 billion kWh for residential consumers and 1,385 billion kWh for commercial customers, but rise to 1,021 billion kWh for industrial customers.

That compares with all-time highs of 1,509 billion kWh for residential consumers in 2022, 1,391 billion kWh in 2022 for commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for industrial customers.

EIA said the natural gas share of power generation would rise from 39% in 2022 to 42% in 2023 before easing to 41% in 2024. Coal's share will drop from 20% in 2022 to 16% in 2023 and 15% in 2024 as gas and renewable output rises.

The percentage of renewable generation will rise from 21% in 2022 to 22% in 2023 and 24% in 2024, while nuclear power's share will hold at 19% in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

EIA projected 2023 gas sales would slide to 12.60 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers, 9.24 bcfd for commercial customers and 23.35 bcfd for industrial customers but rise to 35.30 bcfd for power generation.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.