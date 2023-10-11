US power use to slide in 2023 on milder weather forecasts

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will ease in 2023 from last year's record high as forecast milder weather is set to depress usage, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Wednesday.

EIA projected power demand will slide from a record 4,048 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022 to 3,998 billion kWh in 2023, before rising to 4,074 billion kWh in 2024 as economic growth ramps up.

EIA projected 2023 power sales would fall to 1,480 billion kWh for residential consumers and 998 billion kWh for the industrial sector, but rise to 1,375 billion kWh for commercial customers.

That compares with all-time highs of 1,522 billion kWh for residential consumers in 2022, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018 for commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for industrial customers.

EIA said the natural gas share of power generation would rise from 39% in 2022 to 42% in 2023 before easing to 41% in 2024. Coal's share will drop from 20% in 2022 to 16% in 2023 and 15% in 2024 as gas and renewable output rises.

The percentage of renewable generation will jump from 22% in 2022 and 2023 to 25% in 2024, while nuclear power's share will rise from 19% in 2022 and 2023 to 20% in 2024.

EIA projected 2023 gas sales would slide to 12.60 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers, 9.20 bcfd for commercial customers and 23.13 bcfd for industrial customers but rise to 35.31 bcfd for power generation.

