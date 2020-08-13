US Postal Service Envisions Blockchain-Backed Mail-In Voting
The United States Postal Service (USPS) has moved to patent a novel vote-by-mail elections system secured with blockchain technology.
- An application published Thursday by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) envisions combining the âdependability and securityâ of the USPS with blockchain âto prevent tamperingâ with electronic ballots.
- Saying in the filing that voters want a âconvenientâ means to access the polls, USPS offers a number of different methods to accomplish this objective.
- Among the various âembodimentsâ include: mailing out token-linked QR codes; distributing scannable paper passcodes to a digital voting system; storing voter identification on the blockchain; storing electronic voting signatures on the blockchain; and storing the votes themselves on the blockchain.
- Whether any of these proposals could bolster mail-in ballot security or avoid the pitfalls security researchers routinely lob at existing blockchain-backed voting systems was unclear at press time.
- Also unclear was the Postal Serviceâs intentions for the patent. A USPS press officer did not immediately respond to questions on whether or when USPS would actually test its methods.
- Any change to the United Statesâ patchwork voting systems would almost certainly proceed down to the state and county level.
- Though Forbes first reported the news at the height of a rhetorical standoff between U.S. President Donald J. Trump and the very concept of secure mail-in voting â which he claims to be impossible â USPS filed its application on Feb. 7, well before the presidentâs recent critiques.
