US pledges new aid for Haiti, urges U.N. to authorize security mission

By Humeyra Pamuk

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday unveiled $65 million more in help for Haiti's police and urged the U.N. Security Council to formally back the deployment of a multinational security mission to help the Caribbean country battle crippling gang violence.

Speaking at a meeting in New York to address the security situation in Haiti, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the mission, led by Kenya, could deploy "within months."

"We really have no time to lose," Blinken said.

Haiti last year asked for help to combat violent gangs that have largely overrun the capital Port-au-Prince. The council could vote as soon as next week, diplomats said, on a U.S.-drafted resolution supporting a multinational police deployment.

While not providing any troops, Blinken said the Biden administration will work with the U.S. Congress to provide $100 million to back the multinational mission with logistical and financial assistance. This could include intelligence support, airlift, communications and medical support, he said.

The $65 million announced on Friday will aim to bolster the Haitian police capacity to dismantle the gangs, Blinken said.

Washington supports Kenya's vision for a three-part security mission that includes helping Haitian police, ensuring security for static installations and thoroughfares and strengthening law enforcement in the long term, Blinken said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the council last month that a "robust use of force" by a multinational police deployment and the use of military assets were needed to restore law and order in Haiti and disarm gangs.

A multinational police deployment would not be a U.N. mission.

The United States was also imposing new visa bans on former and current Haitian officials whom Blinken said were enabling the violence.

