US plan to remove cats from historic Puerto Rican fortress challenged

Group says U.S. failed to show cats pose a threat

Cats live in historic Spanish colonial-era fort

By Clark Mindock

March 27 (Reuters) - A non-profit dedicated to protecting stray cats on Wednesday sued the U.S. National Park Service seeking to stop a plan that would remove, and in some cases kill, famed felines from a national historic site in Puerto Rico.

The group Alley Cat Allies said in its lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court that the agency violated federal environmental law last year when it approved the plan to remove hundreds of stray cats currently living in and around Old San Juan's Paseo Del Morro National Recreation Trail.

The National Environmental Policy Act requires federal decision makers to carefully assess environmental impacts before making significant decisions, but Alley Cat Allies called the government’s justifications for the plan “transparently pretextual.”

It said the park service had not provided evidence showing the cats pose a danger to visitors or native wildlife like birds, or that removing them would solve any problems since nearby stray cats would simply move in to fill the void.

“Community cats have lived in the area that is now the Paseo long before that area came under federal jurisdiction, and the cats are beloved by residents and tourists alike,” the group said. “Despite these facts, the NPS has arbitrarily decided to pursue an unattainable, unnecessary, and inhumane goal: the complete eradication of cats within the Paseo.”

The lawsuit seeks an order prohibiting the government from carrying out the plan until it supplements its analysis and shows the cats are actually causing harms.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agency has said removing the cats is necessary to protect visitors and natural wildlife in the San Juan National Historic Site, a Spanish colonial-era fortress at the entrance of San Juan Bay that includes Paseo Del Morro.

The cats are currently cared for by volunteers with a local group who feed, spay and neuter the hundreds of cats estimated to live in the area, and place them into adoption when appropriate.

Under the plan, cats will be trapped and removed by an animal welfare organization or a "removal agency" on an ongoing basis in order to clear the area of cats. The animals would then be evaluated and placed for adoption if possible, though cats may also be euthanized if kennel space runs low, according to the agency.

The U.S. agency expects that feeding stations run by the volunteers will start to be removed from the site roughly six months into the program.

The case is Alley Cat Allies Inc v. U.S. National Park Service, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:24-cv-00876.

For Alley Cat Allies: Addy Schmitt and Yonaton Aronoff of Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler

For the U.S.: Not immediately available Keywords: USA PUERTORICO/CATS LAWSUIT

