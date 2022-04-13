US Markets

US petroleum product exports rise to highest on record - EIA

U.S. exports of petroleum products rose last week to the highest on record, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Product exports rose to 6.8 million barrels per day, the data showed. Meanwhile, U.S. crude imports from Russia remained at zero for the second week in a row, EIA said.

