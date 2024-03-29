News & Insights

US pension fund CalPERS votes for Peltz, Rasulo in Disney boardroom fight

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 29, 2024 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) said on Friday the U.S. pension fund has voted to elect activist investment firm Trian Fund Management's two director candidates to the board of Walt Disney Co.

"CalPERS believes Walt Disney Co will benefit from fresh eyes on its board of directors and voted its company shares in favor of candidates Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo," the pension fund, which owned 6.65 million shares in the entertainment giant at the end of December, told Reuters.

