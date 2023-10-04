US Patent Office will review Novo Nordisk patent related to Wegovy, Ozempic

By Blake Brittain

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. Patent Office tribunal on Wednesday agreed to review the validity of a Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO patent related to its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy at the request of Viatris-owned VTRS.O generic drug maker Mylan Pharmaceuticals.

The USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board said that Mylan had shown a reasonable likelihood that the Novo patent covering dosage regimes for the drugs was invalid.

The board's decision comes two days after it rejected Mylan's petitions to review two other Novo patents covering the drugs' active ingredient semaglutide, dealing a setback to Mylan's efforts to clear a legal path for generic versions of the drugs.

A Novo spokesperson said the company will "vigorously defend" its intellectual property in the matter. A Viatris spokesperson said it was pleased with the decision and will continue to challenge the other patents in federal court, where Novo has filed several infringement lawsuits against companies including Viatris that seek to market generic versions of the drugs.

Denmark-based Novo's Wegovy is the first to market in a new class of highly effective weight-loss drugs. Its booming sales have helped make Novo one of Europe's most valuable companies and led some analysts to predict the obesity market could be worth more than $100 billion by the end of the decade.

Novo's patent that the board agreed to review covers a method for using specific dosage regimes of the drugs' active ingredient to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. Pennsylvania-based Mylan argued the patent was invalid based on earlier publications that had already shown that the treatments would work.

The board's final decision is due next October.

The case is Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Novo Nordisk A/S, Patent Trial and Appeal Board, No. IPR2023-00724.

For Mylan: Brandon White of Perkins Coie

For Novo: Steven Baughman of Groombridge Wu Baughman & Stone

Read more:

US Patent Office won't review two Novo Nordisk patents for Wegovy, Ozempic

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.