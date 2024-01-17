US Patent Office Invalidates Seagen Patent In Daiichi Sankyo Dispute - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Final Written Decision, invalidating all challenged claims of Seagen Inc.'s U.S. patent 10,808,039 in a post-grant review proceeding initiated by Daiichi Sankyo.

On December 23, 2020, Daiichi Sankyo filed a post-grant review proceeding petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office contesting the patentability of certain claims of the '039 patent. On April 7, 2022, the U.S. PTO granted Daiichi Sankyo's request to institute the post-grant review proceeding.

The '039 patent was the sole patent-in-suit in the infringement litigation between the companies in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, an appeal of which is now pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

