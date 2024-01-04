US, partners reiterate call for end to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Updates Jan 3 story with Chinese foreign ministry comment on Jan 4

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The United States and eleven other countries issued a joint statement on Wednesday reiterating a call for an end to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, according to the White House.

"Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews," said the statement, issued by the U.S. with Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and New Zealand.

"The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region's critical waterways."

China called the Red Sea an important shipping lane for the international goods and energy trade on Thursday, and said it is of common interest to safeguard its peace and stability.

"China opposes attacks against civilian vessels. I believe all sides need to play a constructive and responsible role in safeguarding the security of shipping lanes in the Red Sea," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a regular news briefing.

(Reporting by Paul Grant; Additional reporting by Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Rami Ayyub and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

