US panel subpoenas Smith & Wesson over assault rifle data -report

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI.O for information on its AR-15 style firearms sales and marketing after the gunmaker's chief executive refused to appear before lawmakers last month, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The panel, led by Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, cited incomplete data and gaps in the company's metrics in seeking documents from the firearms manufacturer, the Post said, citing a copy of the letter notifying CEO Mark Smith of the congressional summons.

Representatives for Smith & Wesson could not be immediately reached for comment. Representatives for the congressional panel also could not be immediately reached.

The panel had summoned Smith along with the CEOs of Sturm, Ruger & Co RGR.N and privately held Daniel Defense to appear before a July 27 hearing following a string of mass shootings as U.S. lawmakers grappled for ways to address America's gun violence.

Lawmakers pressed those CEOs for details on the marketing of assault-style weapons used in recent shootings at a Texas elementary school, a New York grocery store and a Illinois Independence Day parade.

