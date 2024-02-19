News & Insights

US-owned ship reports missile attack off Yemen, Ambrey says

February 19, 2024

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A Greece-flagged, U.S.-owned, cargo ship reported a missile attack on Monday in the Gulf of Aden and called for military assistance, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

Separately, Britain's maritime agency (UKMTO) said it had received a report from a vessel located 100 miles east of Yemen's port of Aden reporting an explosion close to it.

Both Ambrey and UKMTO (United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations) said the vessel and its crew were safe. They are proceeding to the next port of call.

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have carried out drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November in what they say is support for Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

