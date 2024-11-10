U.S. ordered TSMC to halt China shipments of chips used in AI, Reuters says

The U.S. ordered TSMC (TSM) to halt shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers that are often used in artificial intelligence applications starting Monday, Reuters’ Karen Freifeld and Fanny Potkin report, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Department of Commerce sent a letter to TSMC imposing export restrictions on certain sophisticated chips, of 7 nanometer or more advanced designs, destined for China that power AI accelerator and graphics processing units, the person said. The U.S. order comes just weeks after TSMC notified the Commerce Department that one of its chips had been found in a Huawei AI processor, as Reuters reported last month.

