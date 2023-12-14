News & Insights

US opens recall probe into over 400,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles

December 14, 2023 — 08:25 am EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. auto safety regulator said on Thursday it is opening an investigation into about 447,497 Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf vehicles over reports alleging a fuel leak.

The U.S. Office of Defects Investigation is opening a recall probe to assess the remedy repair effectiveness of a previous recall issued by the company and to fully ascertain potential safety-related problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

