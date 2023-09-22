News & Insights

US opens probe into about 240,000 Ford EcoSport vehicles -NHTSA

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

September 22, 2023 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said on Friday they are investigating about 240,000 of 2018-2021 Ford F.N EcoSport vehicles after consumer complaints alleging oil pump failure.

The investigation was opened on September 20 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation, the NHTSA said.

It said it had received 95 complaints alleging that the oil pump may fail, resulting in a loss of motive power while the vehicle is in motion.

NHTSA in June said it was investigating the No. 2 U.S. automaker's previous recall of 710,000 Explorer SUVs over power loss reports to determine if a fix implemented by Ford was adequate.

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

