US opens probe into 447,000 VW, Audi vehicles

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. auto safety regulator said on Thursday it is opening an investigation into 447,000 Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3 and cars over fuel leak reportsand whether a 2016 recall adequately addressed the issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had79 complaints alleging leaks or related issues in 2015-2020 model year Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf vehicles manufactured by Volkswagen.

Some owners reported fuel leaks in the rear right area of the vehicle, near the fuel tank filler door and rear right wheel well.

VW in 2016 recalled 110,000 Golf and A3 vehicles over the suction jet pump inside the fuel tank to address a potential fuel leak issue.

NHTSA said its investigation is to assess the remedy repair effectiveness of the 2016 recall and review potential safety-related problems. VW did not immediately comment.

In 2022, VW issued warranty extensions for the fuel tank suction jet pump in 2015-2020 Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf and 2019-2020 Jetta GLI vehicles, with the extension repair replacement of the fuel tank including an improved suction jet pump.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

