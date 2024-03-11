US opens probe into 250,712 Honda vehicles over braking issues

Updates with details from NHTSA filing

March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Monday opened a preliminary evaluation into about 250,712 Honda Insight and Honda Passport vehicles over inadvertent activation of automatic emergency braking.

The NHTSA's report states that the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) received 46 complaints, which included reports of three crashes or fires and two injuries.

Inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system can increase the risk of a collision resulting in injury and property damage, according to the NHTSA.

A preliminary evaluation, or the first phase of a NHTSA investigation, involves a review of consumer complaints or manufacturer service bulletins, which suggest a safety defect may exist.

