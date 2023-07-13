News & Insights

US online sales in Amazon's Prime Day rise to $12.7 bln - report

July 13, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. online sales during Amazon.com's AMZN.O Prime Day shopping event rose 6.1% to $12.7 billion from last year, as inflation-hit Americans hunted for more bargains and discounts on the e-commerce platform, Adobe Analytics data on Thursday showed.

Shoppers spent $6.3 billion on the second day of the shopping extravaganza. Deep discounts on products such as toys and appliances drew in customers who have otherwise cut their non-essential purchases due to rising rentals, mortgage rates and food prices.

Adobe data had on Wednesday showed that U.S. online sales during the first day of Prime Day jumped nearly 6% to $6.4 billion from a year ago.

