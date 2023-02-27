Companies
US OKs potential sale of missiles, equipment to Australia -Pentagon

February 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range and related equipment to Australia in a deal valued at up to $506 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The prime U.S. contractor will be the Javelin Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin LMT.N in Orlando, Florida, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense RTX.N in Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said.

