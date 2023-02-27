US OKs potential sale of missiles, equipment to Australia -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range and related equipment to Australia in a deal valued at up to $506 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The prime U.S. contractor will be the Javelin Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin LMT.N in Orlando, Florida, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense RTX.N in Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; writing by Paul Grant;)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.