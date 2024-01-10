News & Insights

US oil stockpiles rise more than forecast, gasoline builds to Feb 2022 high - EIA

January 10, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week while fuel inventories grew by more than expected, with gasoline building to itshighest level in nearly two years, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5 to 432.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 700,000-barrel drop.

The surprise build in crude stocks caused crude futures CLc1, LCOc1 to turns negative after EIA released the inventory report. Earlier in the session both crude futures were up by more than $1 a barrel.O/R

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures USOICC=ECI fell by 506,000 barrels last week, EIA said.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 8 million barrels in the week to 245 million barrels, the highest since February 2022, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.5 million-barrel rise.

Inventories of the motor fuel in the Midwest rose to 56.5 million barrels, the highest since April 2022, the EIA said.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.5 million barrels in the week to 132.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 161,000 barrels per day (bpd) and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECIslipped 0.6 percentage point to 92.9% of total capacity.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.32 million barrels per day, EIA said.

