US oil rig count falls by most since September 2021 - Baker Hughes

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil rigs operating by the most since September 2021, reducing the overall count for a fifth week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 15 to 696 in the week to June 2, the lowest since April 2022. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count down 31, or 4%,below this time last year.

Drilling has slowed since December due to weaker prices, higher costs and as companies divert spending to repaying shareholders.

In May, the oil rig count fell for a sixth straight month as it posted the biggest monthly drop in almost three years, while gas rigs posted the biggest decline in a month since 2016, according to Baker Hughes data last week.

U.S. oil and gas production continued to rise strongly in March but slower drilling activity will eventually translate into slower production growth with a typical delay of up to six months.

U.S. oil futures CLc1were down about 11% so far this year after gaining about 7% in 2022. U.S. gas futures NGc1, meanwhile, have plunged about 51% so far this year after rising about 20% last year.

The slump in gas prices has already caused some exploration and production companies, including Chesapeake Energy CorpCHK.O, to announce plans to reduce production by cutting some rigs - especially in the Haynesville shale in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

"It may take another few months for the receding rig count to filter through into reduced completions and reverse rising Haynesville production," analysts at EBW Analytics, a consultancy, said in a note this week.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N CEO said on Thursday he aims to double oil output at the top U.S. producer's shale holdings over a five-year period using new technologies.

