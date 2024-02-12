US oil output from top shale regions to rise in March -EIA

Adds details on production from Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken in paragraphs 3, 4

HOUSTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions will rise in March to its highest in four months, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report.

Production from the top basins will rise by nearly 20,000 to 9.7 million barrels per day, its highest since December, EIA said.

Oil output in the Permian basin, the largest shale field spread across West Texas and New Mexico, was due to rise by about 14,000 to 6.1 million bpd, the second highest monthly output on record after November, the EIA said.

Production in the Eagle Ford in southeast Texas was due to rise to 1.1 million bpd, the highest since September, the EIA said. In the Bakken, output was set to rise to 1.2 million bpd, the highest since December.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.