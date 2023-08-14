US oil output from top shale regions set to fall in September -EIA

Adds details on output from top oil basins in paragraphs 3-5

HOUSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions is set to fall in September to its lowest level since May 2023, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Monday.

U.S. oil output is expected to fall to 9.41 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, EIA data showed. It had touched 9.45 million bpd in July, its highest on record.

Crude output in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is expected to fall by nearly 13,000 bpd to 5.8 million bpd, the lowest since February.

Crude oil production in the South Texas Eagle Ford region is due to fall by 11,000 bpd to 1.11 million bpd, the lowest since December.

However, production in the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana is due to rise 3,600 bpd to 1.21 million bpd, the highest since November 2020.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Laura Sanicola in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.