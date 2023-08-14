US oil output from top shale regions set to fall in September -EIA

HOUSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions is set to fall in September to its lowest since May 2023, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Monday.

U.S. oil output is expected to fall to 9.41 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, EIA data showed. It had touched 9.45 million bpd in July, its highest on record.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Laura Sanicola in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

