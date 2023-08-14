News & Insights

US oil output from top shale regions set to fall in September -EIA

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 14, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar and Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions is set to fall in September to its lowest since May 2023, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Monday.

U.S. oil output is expected to fall to 9.41 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, EIA data showed. It had touched 9.45 million bpd in July, its highest on record.

