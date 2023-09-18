US oil output from top shale regions set to fall in October -EIA

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions is on track to fall for a third month in a row in October to its lowest level since May 2023, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday.

U.S. oil output is expected to fall to 9.393 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 9.433 million bpd in September, EIA data showed. A record 9.476 million bpd was hit in July.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Shariq Khan; Editing by Mark Porter)

