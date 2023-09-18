News & Insights

US oil output from top shale regions set to fall in October -EIA

September 18, 2023 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino and Shariq Khan for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions is on track to fall for a third month in a row in October to its lowest level since May 2023, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday.

U.S. oil output is expected to fall to 9.393 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 9.433 million bpd in September, EIA data showed. A record 9.476 million bpd was hit in July.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
