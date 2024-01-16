News & Insights

US oil output due to drop in February for fifth straight month, EIA says

January 16, 2024 — 02:20 pm EST

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions is due to decline in February for the fifth consecutive month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

Oil output is set to fall to 9.68 million barrels per day (bpd) next month, driven by declines in the Eagle Ford and Bakken regions and lower growth in the Permian Basin, the top-producing U.S. region, according to the agency's Drilling Productivity Report.

Oil output in the Permian was due to rise to 5.974 million bpd, the highest on record, the EIA said, that output was on track to rise by the smallest amount since June.

Production in the Eagle Ford was due to fall to 1.147 million bpd, the lowest in a year, the EIA said. In the Bakken, output was set to fall to 1.303 million bpd, the lowest since December.

