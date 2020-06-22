US Oil & Gas Rig Tally at Record Low for 7 Straight Weeks

In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company BKR reported a drop in the U.S. rig count.

More on the Rig Count

Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry.

A change in the Houston-based oilfield service player’s rotary rig count affects demand for energy services like drilling, completion and production provided by the likes of Halliburton Company HAL, Schlumberger Limited SLB, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc DO and Transocean Ltd. RIG.

Details

Total US Rig Count Falls: Rigs engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the United States fell to an all-time low of 266 in the week through Jun 19, compared with the prior-week count of 279. The current national rig count is below the prior year’s 967.

Investors should know that with the recent all-time low, the tally has touched record-low levels for seven successive weeks, thanks to dented global energy demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of onshore rigs in the week ending Jun 19 totaled 255 versus the previous week’s 266. Moreover, the tally of rigs operating offshore plays through the week till Jun 19 was 11 versus the prior-week count of 13. Notably, no rigs operated in inland waters, same as it was in the prior week.

US Removes 10 Oil Rigs: Oil rig count was 189 in the week through Jun 19, compared with 199 in the week ended Jun 12. Notably, the tally declined for 14 consecutive weeks. Investors should also note that the current tally of oil rigs, far from the peak of 1,609 attained in October 2014, is below the year-ago 789.

Natural Gas Rig Count Declines in US: The natural gas rig count of 75 is lower than the prior-week count of 78. Moreover, the count of rigs exploring the commodity is lower than the prior-year week’s 177. Per the latest report, the number of natural gas-directed rigs is 95.3% below the all-time high of 1,606 recorded in 2008.

Rig Count by Type: The number of vertical drilling rigs totaled 14 units, higher than the prior-week count of 11. However, the horizontal/directional rig count (encompassing new drilling technology with the ability to drill and extract gas from dense rock formations, also known as shale formations) of 252 was lower than the prior-week level of 268.

Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Rig Count Decreases: The GoM rig count is 11 units, of which all were oil-directed. The count was lower than the prior-week tally of 13.

Rig Count in Major Basins

Permian — the most prolific basin in the United States — saw a drop in oil rig tally by five in the week ended Jun 19. Importantly, the oil rig count dropped for 14 consecutive weeks in Permian. Moreover, drillers in the Eagle Ford shale play lowered oil rig count by two.

Outlook

With oil prices recovering gradually – West Texas Intermediate crude has recovered almost 20% in the past month – most analysts opine that the decline in weekly rig count will slow down. In fact, some analysts believe that if the recovery sustains, since more people are getting back to work on easing lockdown measures, many explorers will consider adding rigs.

