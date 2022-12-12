US officials visit China for 'substantive' talks with Chinese vice foreign minister -senior administration official

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. officials met with the Chinese vice foreign minister during a visit to China on Sunday and Monday, a senior administration official said, adding that "the talks were candid and substantive."

During the meetings with China's Xie Feng in Langfang, China, the U.S. delegation emphasized that bringing home American citizens wrongfully detained or subjected to exit bans is a priority for President Joe Biden, the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katharine Jackson)

