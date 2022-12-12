US Markets

US officials visit China for 'substantive' talks with Chinese vice foreign minister -senior administration official

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 12, 2022 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. officials met with the Chinese vice foreign minister during a visit to China on Sunday and Monday, a senior administration official said, adding that "the talks were candid and substantive."

During the meetings with China's Xie Feng in Langfang, China, the U.S. delegation emphasized that bringing home American citizens wrongfully detained or subjected to exit bans is a priority for President Joe Biden, the official said.

