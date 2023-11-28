US officials, RSV manufacturers discuss immunization demand -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Senior Biden administration officials met with suppliers on Monday to discuss RSV immunizations and the importance of manufacturers such as Sanofi SASY.PA and AstraZeneca AZN.L meeting demand as winter approaches, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson)

