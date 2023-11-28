News & Insights

US officials, RSV manufacturers discuss immunization demand -White House

November 28, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Senior Biden administration officials met with suppliers on Monday to discuss RSV immunizations and the importance of manufacturers such as Sanofi SASY.PA and AstraZeneca AZN.L meeting demand as winter approaches, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

