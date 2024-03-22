US official says lawsuit against Apple seeks remedies to restore competition

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The federal antitrust lawsuit against Apple AAPL.O seeks remedies that will restore competition, a U.S. Justice Department official said on Friday, not ruling out the possible breakup of the tech behemoth.

"Our lawsuit asks for remedies that are necessary in order to address the competitive conduct and violations, whatever those remedies may be," Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of DOJ's antitrust division told CNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey)

