US offers legal status to migrant families separated under Trump, bars future separations

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. will offer migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under then-President Donald Trump temporary legal status and other benefits while barring similar separations in the future, according to a summary of a settlement agreement filed on Monday.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

