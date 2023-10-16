News & Insights

US offers legal status to migrant families separated under Trump, bars future separations

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

October 16, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by Ted Hesson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. will offer migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under then-President Donald Trump temporary legal status and other benefits while barring similar separations in the future, according to a summary of a settlement agreement filed on Monday.

