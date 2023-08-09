US obtained search warrant for Trump's Twitter account in Jan. 6 probe - court

By Jacqueline Thomsen and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. special counsel investigating Donald Trump obtained a search warrant for the former president's Twitter account in January and the company delayed complying, according to a U.S. appeals court opinion on Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the federal trial judge's decision to hold Twitter, now known as X, in contempt and fine it $350,000.

The ruling said that Twitter had raised First Amendment concerns about a nondisclosure order issued over the warrant, as the company wanted to notify Trump about it.

The opinion said the warrant was related to Smith's investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump while he was still president.

Republican Trump last week pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charged him with plotting to overturn his November 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump is the front-runner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen and Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Grant McCool)

