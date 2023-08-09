News & Insights

US Markets

US obtained search warrant for Trump's Twitter account in Jan. 6 probe - court

Credit: REUTERS/TASOS KATOPODIS/KEVIN WURM

August 09, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by Jacqueline Thomsen and Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

By Jacqueline Thomsen and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. special counsel investigating Donald Trump obtained a search warrant for the former president's Twitter account in January and the company delayed complying, according to a U.S. appeals court opinion on Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the federal trial judge's decision to hold Twitter, now known as X, in contempt and fine it $350,000.

The ruling said that Twitter had raised First Amendment concerns about a nondisclosure order issued over the warrant, as the company wanted to notify Trump about it.

The opinion said the warrant was related to Smith's investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump while he was still president.

Republican Trump last week pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charged him with plotting to overturn his November 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump is the front-runner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen and Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Grant McCool)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.