US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

December 01, 2023 — 06:00 am EST

By Patrick Wingrove

In Novo's pivotal Wegovy trial involving 17,604 overweight and obese people without diabetes, the drug reduced incidence of heart attack, stroke or heart-related death by an impressive 20%.

The Danish drugmaker said study participants’ heart health improved almost immediately, indicating the drug’s impact was not just from weight loss.

"I would anticipate that the cardioprotection with Wegovy would extend to Zepbound," said Dr. Edmond Wickham, an endocrinologist and associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Six doctors Reuters spoke with said they are more likely to prescribe Zepbound when it becomes available over Wegovy.

But revenue and which drug doctors prescribe in the short term may come down to available supplies, which are expected to be outpaced by skyrocketing demand for both Wegovy and Zepbound.

