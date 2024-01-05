News & Insights

US NYMEX natgas average daily options hit record high in 2023

January 05, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Average daily volume (ADV) in U.S. natural gas futures and options on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose in December from a year earlier, with options ADV hitting a record in 2023, data from its owner CME Group CME.O showed.

For the month, futures ADV was 494,977 contracts, up 41.6% from a year ago. Futures ADV hit a monthly record of 677,112 contracts in November 2018.

Year to date, futures ADV was 408,437, up 19.4% from a year earlier. Futures ADV hit an annual record of 477,468 contracts in 2020.

Financially settled European-style options ADV was 156,650 in December, up 59.9% from a year earlier. Options ADV hit a monthly record of 200,736 in January 2018.

Year to date, financially settled European-style options ADV rose to a record 136,873, up 43.7% from the prior year. That topped the previous options ADV annual high of 112,763 contracts in 2017.

