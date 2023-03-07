US NTSB opens special probe into Norfolk Southern after derailments

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has opened a special investigation into Norfolk Southern's NSC.N safety practices and culture after recent derailments of its trains, the NTSB said on Tuesday.

"Given the number and significance of recent Norfolk Southern accidents, the NTSB also urges the company to take immediate action today to review and assess its safety practices, with the input of employees and others, and implement necessary changes to improve safety," the NTSB said in a statement.

The company has been under fire after recent derailments of its trains, particularly a Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

