US NTSB investigates Norfolk Southern train derailment near Springfield, Ohio

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

March 05, 2023 — 08:56 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday it is investigating Saturday's derailment of a Norfolk Southern NSC.N train near Springfield, Ohio.

The NTSB said its investigator plans to arrive at the scene of the derailment on Monday.

The derailment is the second such incident involving Norfolk Southern in Ohio in about a month. The company said the train was not carrying hazardous materials and no one was hurt.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

US Markets
Reuters
