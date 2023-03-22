US Markets
FRC

US not considering 'blanket insurance' for bank deposits, Yellen says

Credit: REUTERS/MARY F. CALVERT

March 22, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was not considering providing "blanket insurance" for banking deposits following the collapse of two prominent U.S. banks this month.

Yellen made the comments at a hearing of a U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee, where lawmakers posed questions about the U.S. administration's efforts to protect depositors and prevent bank runs.

Yellen told the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government that President Joe Biden's administration was focused on stabilizing the banking system and improving public confidence in it.

But she said the administration was not considering expanding bank deposit guarantees beyond the FDIC's current $250,000 limit, seen as a major roadblock to swift action to stem a deeper crisis.

When a bank failure "is deemed a systemic risk, which I think of as the risk of a contagious bank run, (we) are likely to invoke (a) systemic risk exception, which permits the FDIC to protect all deposits," Yellen said, adding the department will continue to determine systemic risks on a case-by-case basis.

Yellen said the administration was not considering "anything having to do with blanket insurance or guarantees of deposits."

She said the Treasury Department was working to restore the Financial Stability Oversight Council's (FSOC) ability to designate non-bank financial institutions as systemically important.

(Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRC
SBNY
SIVB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.