US Nobel-winning poet Louise Gluck dead at age 80

(Adds comments from Nobel Committee)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Louise Gluck, a renowned poet who won a Nobel Prize for Literature in 2020, has died at age 80, according to media reports on Friday that cited her editor as a source.

Her poetry was known for its candor in exploring family and childhood "with "an unmistakable voice" and "austere beauty," the Nobel Committee said three years ago when awarding her the prize.

Her poems, which were often brief, less than a page, made Gluck one of the most celebrated poets and essayists in contemporary America.

The cause of her death was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Rich McKay) ((rich.mckay@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PEOPLE GLUCK/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.