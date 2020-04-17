US net short dollar positions rise to $12.59 bln in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Adds wider positioning, table

April 17 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net short dollar position in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, rose to $12.59 billion in the week ended April 14, from $10.5 billion the previous week.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $10.52 billion, up from $9.73 billion a week earlier.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar short by $-2.64 billion

14 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

49,863

49,249

Short

27,220

26,839

Net

22,643

22,410

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar short by $-11.887 billion

14 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

165,078

161,185

Short

78,461

81,561

Net

86,617

79,624

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar short by $-0.255 billion

14 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

30,287

31,254

Short

27,055

27,561

Net

3,232

3,693

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar short by $-0.606 billion

14 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

11,608

11,186

Short

6,951

5,582

Net

4,657

5,604

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar long by $1.712 billion

14 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

18,038

17,052

Short

41,798

41,485

Net

-23,760

-24,433

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar long by $2.29 billion

14 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

22,037

26,483

Short

57,591

61,881

Net

-35,554

-35,398

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar short by $0.071 billion

14 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

29,926

26,766

Short

26,593

21,010

Net

3,333

5,756

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.89 billion

14 Apr 2020 week

Prior week

Long

8,958

9,968

Short

23,536

24,621

Net

-14,578

-14,653

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Sandra Maler and Andrea Ricci)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;))

