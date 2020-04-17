US net short dollar positions rise to $12.59 bln in latest week -CFTC, Reuters
Adds wider positioning, table
April 17 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net short dollar position in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net short dollar position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, rose to $12.59 billion in the week ended April 14, from $10.5 billion the previous week.
In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $10.52 billion, up from $9.73 billion a week earlier.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net dollar short by $-2.64 billion
14 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
49,863
49,249
Short
27,220
26,839
Net
22,643
22,410
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net dollar short by $-11.887 billion
14 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
165,078
161,185
Short
78,461
81,561
Net
86,617
79,624
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net dollar short by $-0.255 billion
14 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
30,287
31,254
Short
27,055
27,561
Net
3,232
3,693
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net dollar short by $-0.606 billion
14 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
11,608
11,186
Short
6,951
5,582
Net
4,657
5,604
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net dollar long by $1.712 billion
14 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
18,038
17,052
Short
41,798
41,485
Net
-23,760
-24,433
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net dollar long by $2.29 billion
14 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
22,037
26,483
Short
57,591
61,881
Net
-35,554
-35,398
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net dollar short by $0.071 billion
14 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
29,926
26,766
Short
26,593
21,010
Net
3,333
5,756
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net dollar long by $0.89 billion
14 Apr 2020 week
Prior week
Long
8,958
9,968
Short
23,536
24,621
Net
-14,578
-14,653
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Sandra Maler and Andrea Ricci)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.