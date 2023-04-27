US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Adds details from Navy statement

April 27 (Reuters) - Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman while it was in transit in international waters, the United States Navy said on Thursday.

"The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure," the U.S. 5th Fleet tweeted, adding that it was monitoring the situation.

The navy called for the immediate release of the tanker.

