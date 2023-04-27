News & Insights

US Markets

US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

April 27, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

Adds details from Navy statement

April 27 (Reuters) - Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman while it was in transit in international waters, the United States Navy said on Thursday.

"The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure," the U.S. 5th Fleet tweeted, adding that it was monitoring the situation.

The navy called for the immediate release of the tanker.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.