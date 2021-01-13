US Navy Commissions $1.5M Blockchain System for Tracking Critical Weaponry

The U.S. Office of Navy Research has awarded a $1.5 million contract for a blockchain system to help ensure the supply of military weaponry.

Indiana-based blockchain firm SIMBA Chain announced Wednesday it was awarded the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) phase II contract to build a demand sensing system that would anticipate the need for “critical” military weaponry parts.

The blockchain solution will be built for the Defense Logistics Agency, the combat support agency in the U.S. Department of Defense, and is aimed at reducing disruption issues and threats to engineering and maintenance operations.

The contract for the ALAMEDA Project (for Authenticity Ledger for Auditable Military Enclaved Data Access) commenced on Jan. 6 and will be conducted at the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla.

SIMBA will also continue work on a phase 1 project at the airbase, focusing on the Boeing F/A-18 Hornet supply chain.

“Blockchain is well suited to solve complex supply chain pain points as it enables a decentralized mechanism for the recording of non-repudiable transactions, making data both immutable and auditable, and lastly, tamper-proof once written,” said SIMBA Chain CEO Joel Neidig.

