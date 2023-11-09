News & Insights

US natural gas prices slide 2% to 2-week low on record output, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

November 09, 2023 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a two-week low on Thursday on record output and forecasts for mild weather through late November that should limit heating demand and allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for a couple more weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.5 cents, or 2.15%, to settle at $3.041 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the lowest close since Oct. 25 for a third day in a row.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it would not release its weekly gas storage report on Thursday due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA will resume its regular schedule next week. Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 3, the first withdrawal of the 2023/2024 winter season. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for much of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 179 out of 215 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices for Thursday at the Henry Hub were up about 9% to $2.18 per mmBtu.

Analysts have said that long as the futures market stays in contango - with prices in the second-month higher than the front-month - and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 24. Even so, temperatures are still declining with the coming of winter.

LSEG forecast that cooler weather would cause U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, to jump from 101.6 bcfd this week to 107.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen to an average of 5.3 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico were on track to drop to an eight-month low of just 4.4 bcfd on Thursday.

Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise by the end of the year once the first 0.18-bcfd liquefaction train at U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and what was a record 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $17 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 3 Forecast

Week ended Oct 27

Actual

Year ago Nov 3

Five-year average

Nov 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-7

+79

+83

+36

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,772

3,779

3,569

3,610

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

4.5%

5.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.08

3.11

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.85

14.32

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.29

17.36

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

224

217

302

259

277

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

12

17

15

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

236

229

319

274

288

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.6

107.0

106.9

99.4

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.7

7.6

7.3

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

113.2

114.7

114.4

106.7

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.3

6.1

5.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.2

13.9

13.8

11.6

7.9

U.S. Commercial

10.3

8.9

10.6

8.6

11.7

U.S. Residential

14.8

12.0

15.6

11.8

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

29.1

28.3

20.1

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.9

22.6

23.2

22.7

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.3

5.3

5.2

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

87.6

80.1

85.5

70.8

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

109.8

101.6

107.8

89.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

92

92

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

88

88

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

89

89

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Wind

11

14

10

10

Solar

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

41

Coal

19

16

17

16

Nuclear

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.18

2.00

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.60

1.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.88

3.89

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.59

1.49

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.25

1.75

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.98

2.02

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.55

7.65

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.07

0.94

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.72

1.48

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

34.00

28.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.75

32.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

34.00

77.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

77.75

80.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

54.08

54.43

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

47.50

42.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

