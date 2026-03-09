U.S. Natural Gas Prices Rise on Global LNG Supply Disruption

U.S. natural gas prices moved higher last week as global energy disruptions unsettled markets. While domestic demand conditions remained relatively soft, international supply concerns drove a noticeable shift in trader sentiment. The key catalyst was a sudden disruption in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply that forced market participants to reassess potential shortages.



For investors looking to gain exposure to the natural gas theme, companies such as The Williams Companies WMB, Cheniere Energy LNG and Expand Energy EXE are worth watching due to their strong positioning in the U.S. gas value chain.

U.S. Natural Gas Reacts to Global LNG Supply Shock

U.S. natural gas futures moved higher as geopolitical developments in the Middle East disrupted global LNG flows. The biggest trigger was the shutdown of Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefaction complex after a drone attack, which removed a large portion of global export capacity from the market.



Qatar is the world’s second-largest LNG exporter. The halt forced buyers in Europe and Asia to reconsider supply availability and replacement cargo risk. As a result, global gas benchmarks surged and volatility increased across energy markets.



Even though U.S. fundamentals remained relatively stable, the global supply shock created a ripple effect. Traders increasingly priced in the possibility that tighter international supply could keep U.S. LNG export demand strong and maintain upward pressure on prices.

Natural Gas Market Impact From Qatar LNG Shutdown

The shutdown of Ras Laffan had immediate implications for global energy flows. Qatar declared force majeure on shipments, leaving importers scrambling to secure alternative supplies.



The situation became even more sensitive because the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for energy cargoes, faced disruptions due to ongoing regional conflict. Roughly 20% of global LNG flows normally pass through this route, amplifying market concerns.



With Qatar temporarily sidelined, competition for LNG cargoes intensified. Asian buyers, who typically receive about 85% of Qatari exports, are particularly exposed. That dynamic could tighten global supply balances and support LNG prices if disruptions persist.

U.S. Natural Gas Stays Supported Despite Mild Weather

Domestic market conditions remain relatively soft. Warmer temperatures across much of the United States reduced heating demand and weighed on near-term consumption.



Total U.S. natural gas demand declined by 14.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day during the week. The largest drop came from the residential and commercial sectors, where daily usage fell by 11 Bcf as milder weather reduced space-heating needs.



Under normal circumstances, such demand weakness would hurt prices. However, global supply fears have offset the bearish domestic backdrop, allowing futures prices to remain supported.

Natural Gas Storage Data Adds to Market Context

The latest storage report added another layer of insight into the market balance. U.S. underground inventories declined by 132 Bcf during the week, bringing total storage to 1,886 Bcf.



The withdrawal was larger than the five-year average draw of 96 Bcf and exceeded analyst expectations. As a result, the storage deficit to the five-year average widened to 43 Bcf.



Even so, inventories remain 115 Bcf higher than the same period last year. This suggests that the domestic market still has an adequate supply despite recent withdrawals.

Weekly Natural Gas Price Movement

Natural gas prices experienced a volatile but ultimately positive week. Early trading saw fluctuations as markets balanced mild U.S. weather forecasts against mounting geopolitical risks. Prices gained momentum after news of the Qatar LNG shutdown spread across global energy markets.



By late week, natural gas futures for April delivery settled near $3.2 per million British thermal units, reflecting a strong rebound supported by supply concerns. Global benchmarks also surged, with European prices experiencing one of their largest weekly gains in years as traders priced in the loss of Persian Gulf LNG exports.



Overall, the market finished the week with a clear upward bias, driven primarily by international developments rather than domestic supply-demand fundamentals.

U.S. Natural Gas Outlook Hinges on Global Risk

Geopolitical developments will remain a major driver of natural gas prices. Any prolonged disruption to LNG flows from the Middle East could sustain volatility and keep global supply concerns elevated.



Domestic fundamentals remain relatively balanced. U.S. production levels are strong, and mild weather could continue to moderate near-term demand. However, international uncertainty may still provide a floor under prices.

Stocks to Benefit

For investors focused on the natural gas space, the evolving global landscape could create opportunities. The Williams Companies, Cheniere Energy and Expand Energy remain key players in the U.S. gas ecosystem and could benefit if global demand for reliable LNG supply continues to strengthen.



The Williams Companies: U.S. natural gas demand is projected to grow significantly in the long term, and The Williams Companies seems to be well-positioned to capitalize on the same, owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value-creating projects. With its extensive network handling a third of the U.S. natural gas and significant expansion projects in the pipeline, Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Williams is set to benefit from favorable industry dynamics and growth prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 13.8% year-over-year growth. Williams Companies’ expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 24.4%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 10.6%.



Cheniere Energy: Cheniere Energy holds a clear competitive edge as the first company to receive regulatory approval to export LNG from its 2.6 billion cubic feet per day Sabine Pass terminal. Strong operations and long-term contracts position the company for substantial growth in both revenues and earnings.



Backed by firm gas supply agreements for its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities, the Zacks Rank #3 company enjoys strong cash flow visibility and solid long-term growth prospects. Cheniere Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, with the average being 58.4%.



Expand Energy: Expand Energy has emerged as the largest natural gas producer in the United States after completing the Chesapeake-Southwestern merger. With a strong footprint in the Haynesville and Marcellus basins, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising natural gas demand fueled by LNG exports, growing AI and data-center power needs, EV adoption and broader electrification trends.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expand Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a 39.2% year-over-year improvement. The firm, with a Zacks Rank of 3, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 5.4%, on average.

