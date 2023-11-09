News & Insights

US Markets
NFE

US natural gas prices ease to 2-week low on record output, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

November 09, 2023 — 09:55 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

       Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about
1% to a fresh two-week low on Thursday on record output and
forecasts for mild weather through late November that should
limit heating demand and allow utilities to keep injecting gas
into storage for a couple more weeks.
    Front-month gas futures  for December delivery on the
New York Mercantile Exchange were down 2.8 cents, or 0.9%, to
$3.078 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:18 a.m.
EST (1418 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest
close since Oct. 25 for a third day in a row.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it
would not release its weekly gas storage report on Thursday due
to a planned systems upgrade. EIA will resume its regular
schedule next week. Analysts forecast utilities pulled about
seven billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the week
ended Nov. 3, the first withdrawal of the 2023/2024 winter
season. [EIA/GAS] [NGAS/POLL]
    One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market
for much of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at
the Henry Hub benchmark  in Louisiana. The spot
market has traded below front-month futures for 179 out of 215
trading days so far this year, according to data from financial
firm LSEG.
    Next-day prices for Thursday at the Henry Hub were up about
9% to $2.18 per mmBtu.
    Analysts have said that so long as the futures market stays
in contango - with prices in the second-month higher than the
front-month - and spot prices remain far enough below the
front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be
able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it
and selling a futures contract.
    
    SUPPLY AND DEMAND
    LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has
risen to 107.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in
November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
    Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly
warmer than normal through Nov. 24. Despite those forecasts,
temperatures are still declining with the coming of winter.
    LSEG forecast that cooler weather would cause U.S. gas
demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, to jump from
101.6 bcfd this week to 107.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for
this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday, while its
forecast for next week was lower.
    Pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen to an average of 5.3
bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a
record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico
were on track to drop to an eight-month low of just 4.4 bcfd on
Thursday.
    Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise by
the end of the year once the first 0.18-bcfd liquefaction train
at U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's  plant in Altamira in
Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.
    Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen
to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd
in October and a record 14.0 bcfd in April.
    The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG
supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar.
Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due
in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in
Ukraine.
    Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title
Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe  and $17
at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia . [NG/EU]
                  
                                                                  Week ended   Week ended    Year ago     Five-year         
                                                                     Nov 3       Oct 27        Nov 3       average    
                                                                   Forecast      Actual                     Nov 3     
 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):                             -7           +79          +83          +36            
 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):                                 3,772        3,779        3,569        3,610           
 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average                            4.5%         5.7%                                      
                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                            
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)                       Current Day   Prior Day   This Month   Prior Year    Five Year
                                                                                             Last Year     Average      Average
                                                                                                            2022      (2017-2021)
 Henry Hub                                                     3.08         3.11         6.43         6.54         2.89
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF)                           14.85        14.32        35.88        40.50        7.49
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM)                                     17.29        17.36        28.37        34.11        8.95
                                                                                                                            
                                                                                                                            
 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                                              
 Two-Week Total Forecast                                          Current Day   Prior Day   Prior Year     10-Year      30-Year
                                                                                                            Norm         Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                                        224          217          302          259          277
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                                        12           12           17           15           11
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                                        236          229          319          274          288
                                                                                                                            
 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                                                           
                                                                  Prior Week     Current     Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                  Week                    Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                                         Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                                              
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                                           105.6        107.0        106.9         99.4         94.4
 U.S. Imports from Canada                                                 7.2          7.7          7.6          7.3          8.3
 U.S. LNG Imports                                                         0.0          0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                                                      113.2        114.7        114.4        106.7        102.8
                                                                                                                                 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                                              
 U.S. Exports to Canada                                                   2.0          2.3          2.3          2.3          2.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                                                   6.1          5.3          6.1          5.0          5.3
 U.S. LNG Exports                                                        14.2         13.9         13.8         11.6          7.9
 U.S. Commercial                                                         10.3          8.9         10.6          8.6         11.7
 U.S. Residential                                                        14.8         12.0         15.6         11.8         17.5
 U.S. Power Plant                                                        31.0         29.1         28.3         20.1         27.5
 U.S. Industrial                                                         23.9         22.6         23.2         22.7         24.3
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                                          5.2          5.3          5.3          5.2          5.2
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                                                   2.3          2.1          2.3          2.3          2.3
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                                        0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                                                  87.6         80.1         85.5         70.8         88.6
 Total U.S. Demand                                                      109.8        101.6        107.8         89.7        104.7
                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                      
 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam   Current Day  Prior Day       2023      2022         2021      
                                                                  % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal
                                                                   Forecast     Forecast      Actual       Actual       Actual
 Apr-Sep                                                              92           92           83           107          81
 Jan-Jul                                                              88           88           77           102          79
 Oct-Sep                                                              89           89           76           103          81
                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA                                                                              
                                                                  Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended
                                                                    Nov 10        Nov 3       Oct 27       Oct 20       Oct 13
 Wind                                                                              11           14           10           10
 Solar                                                                              4            4            4            4
 Hydro                                                                              5            5            5            5
 Other                                                                              1            2            2            2
 Petroleum                                                                          0            0            0            0
 Natural Gas                                                                       40           40           42           41
 Coal                                                                              19           16           17           16
 Nuclear                                                                           19           19           20           21
                                                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                                         
 Hub                                                              Current Day   Prior Day                                   
 Henry Hub                                                  2.18         2.00                                       
 Transco Z6 New York                                       1.60         1.65                                       
 PG&E Citygate                                            3.88         3.89                                       
 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South)                        1.59         1.49                                       
 Chicago Citygate                                          2.25         1.75                                       
 Algonquin Citygate                                        1.98         2.02                                       
 SoCal Citygate                                          6.55         7.65                                       
 Waha Hub                                                1.07         0.94                                       
 AECO                                                    1.72         1.48                                       
                                                                                                                                 
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                                                            
 Hub                                                              Current Day   Prior Day                                        
 New England                                            34.00        28.25                                       
 PJM West                                               34.75        32.75                                       
 Ercot North                                            34.00        77.00                                       
 Mid C                                                  77.75        80.00                                       
 Palo Verde                                             54.08        54.43                                       
 SP-15                                                  47.50        42.00                                       
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao
)
 ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters
Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
((For gas data on LSEG's Eikon type ENERGY in the search bar and then go to the GAS drop down and the NORTH AMERICA drop down.
For Interactive Map, type 'Interactive Map' in the box at upper left of the Eikon terminal
For graphics on Baker Hughes rig counts, see: http://graphics.thomsonreuters.com/15/rigcount/index.html
For next-day SNL U.S. gas prices, see: <0#SNL-NG>
For next-day SNL U.S. power prices, see: <0#SNL-PWR>
For U.S. natgas price and storage polls, see: [NGAS/POLL]
For U.S. nuclear power outages, see: [NUKE/]
For U.S. Northwest hydro power report, see: [NWRFC]
For U.S./Canada natural gas rig count vs Henry Hub futures price, see: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eT9k44
For the U.S. natural gas speed guide, see: 
For the U.S. power speed guide, see: 
To determine CFTC managed money net position add (NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined <3023651MNET>) plus (ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined <3023391MNET> divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined <303565BMNET> divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub penultimate gas swaps <303565CMNET> divided by four)
NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined <0#3CFTC023651>
NYMEX Henry Hub futures only <0#1CFTC023651>
ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined <0#3CFTC023391>
NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined <0#3CFTC03565B>
NYMEX Henry Hub Penultimate gas swaps <0#3CFTC03565C>))

Keywords: USA NATGAS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFE
BKR
PCG
GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.