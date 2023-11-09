US natural gas prices ease to 2-week low on record output, mild weather

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a fresh two-week low on Thursday on record output and forecasts for mild weather through late November that should limit heating demand and allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for a couple more weeks. Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 2.8 cents, or 0.9%, to $3.078 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:18 a.m. EST (1418 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 25 for a third day in a row. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it would not release its weekly gas storage report on Thursday due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA will resume its regular schedule next week. Analysts forecast utilities pulled about seven billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 3, the first withdrawal of the 2023/2024 winter season. [EIA/GAS] [NGAS/POLL] One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for much of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 179 out of 215 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG. Next-day prices for Thursday at the Henry Hub were up about 9% to $2.18 per mmBtu. Analysts have said that so long as the futures market stays in contango - with prices in the second-month higher than the front-month - and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract. SUPPLY AND DEMAND LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October. Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 24. Despite those forecasts, temperatures are still declining with the coming of winter. LSEG forecast that cooler weather would cause U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, to jump from 101.6 bcfd this week to 107.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday, while its forecast for next week was lower. Pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen to an average of 5.3 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico were on track to drop to an eight-month low of just 4.4 bcfd on Thursday. Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise by the end of the year once the first 0.18-bcfd liquefaction train at U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export. Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine. Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe and $17 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia . [NG/EU] Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 3 Oct 27 Nov 3 average Forecast Actual Nov 3 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -7 +79 +83 +36 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,772 3,779 3,569 3,610 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 4.5% 5.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2022 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 3.08 3.11 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 14.85 14.32 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 17.29 17.36 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 224 217 302 259 277 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 12 17 15 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 236 229 319 274 288 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year Week Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.6 107.0 106.9 99.4 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.7 7.6 7.3 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 113.2 114.7 114.4 106.7 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 5.3 6.1 5.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.2 13.9 13.8 11.6 7.9 U.S. Commercial 10.3 8.9 10.6 8.6 11.7 U.S. Residential 14.8 12.0 15.6 11.8 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 29.1 28.3 20.1 27.5 U.S. Industrial 23.9 22.6 23.2 22.7 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.6 80.1 85.5 70.8 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 109.8 101.6 107.8 89.7 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day Prior Day 2023 2022 2021 % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal Forecast Forecast Actual Actual Actual Apr-Sep 92 92 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 88 88 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 89 89 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 10 Nov 3 Oct 27 Oct 20 Oct 13 Wind 11 14 10 10 Solar 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 Other 1 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 40 40 42 41 Coal 19 16 17 16 Nuclear 19 19 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.18 2.00 Transco Z6 New York 1.60 1.65 PG&E Citygate 3.88 3.89 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) 1.59 1.49 Chicago Citygate 2.25 1.75 Algonquin Citygate 1.98 2.02 SoCal Citygate 6.55 7.65 Waha Hub 1.07 0.94 AECO 1.72 1.48 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 34.00 28.25 PJM West 34.75 32.75 Ercot North 34.00 77.00 Mid C 77.75 80.00 Palo Verde 54.08 54.43 SP-15 47.50 42.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao ) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) ((For gas data on LSEG's Eikon type ENERGY in the search bar and then go to the GAS drop down and the NORTH AMERICA drop down. 